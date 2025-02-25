Fire at General Kinematics in Crystal Lake causes $25K in damage to machinery

A fire broke out at General Kinematics, located at 5050 Rickert Road, Crystal Lake, on Feb. 22, 2025. (Michelle Meyer)

Equipment manufacturer General Kinematics estimates $25,000 worth of machinery was damaged in a machine fire that broke out Saturday morning in Crystal Lake, officials report.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at 10:29 a.m. Saturday to General Kinematics, located at 5050 Rickert Road for a reported machine fire. First responders arrived within five minutes to a “growing fire with worsening smoke conditions inside the production facility,” according to a Crystal lake Fire Rescue Department news release.

Employees evacuated as firefighters arrived and began suppressing the fire, which was stopped in under half an hour.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported, according to the release. The business valued its property loss at $25,000 for the machinery. Firefighters were able to prevent damage to the building, according to the release.

The fire remains under investigation, according to the release.