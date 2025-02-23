‘Frozen’ characters featured at Sunday event in Cary

Kingston Lanes in Woodstock is hosting a Pins for Paws fundraiser Saturday. (Lathan Goumas)

Tickets were still available early Sunday, Feb. 23, for a “A Sisterly Snow Day: A ‘Frozen’ Character Dining Experience.”

Enjoy a magical event with “Frozen” characters from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Galati’s Hideaway in Cary, located at 800 Feinberg Court. The themed event will have storytelling, sing-alongs, activities, meet-and-greets with Elsa and Anna and unlimited festive food and drinks.

Tickets cost $50 or $75 for a VIP experience. Check out more information and purchase tickets here: Facebook.com/galatishideaway.

• Would you like your event highlighted? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/.