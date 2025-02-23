Discovery of 900 grams of heroin during Woodstock traffic stop leads to 18-year prison sentence

A Rockford man arrested in Woodstock after deputies found 900 grams of heroin in the trunk of a vehicle has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Jose Armando Zuniga-Olivas, 55, pleaded guilty to possessing 900 grams or more of heroin, according to a judgment order filed in McHenry County court. In exchange for his plea, authorities dismissed a more serious Class X charge of the manufacturing and delivery of heroin. A charge accusing him of possessing 1 to 15 grams of cocaine was dismissed in August 2023 shortly after his arrest, records show.

Zuniga-Olivas also was ordered to pay $22,390 in fines and fees, $20,000 of which represents the street value of the heroin, Judge Tiffany Davis wrote in the judgment order. He is ordered to serve half his prison term followed by 12 months of mandatory supervised release and will receive credit for 565 days spent in the McHenry County jail since his arrest, according to the order.

On Aug. 2, 2023, McHenry County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near Route 176 and Frankinville Road in which Zuniga-Olivas was a passenger.

The police dog Jett conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the possible presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of heroin in the trunk, according to a motion in court. The driver of the vehicle was not charged. The 900 grams of heroin authorities said were found is equivalent to nearly 2 pounds.