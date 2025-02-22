Seven McHenry County-area wrestlers advance to IHSA state championships

McHenry County-area wrestlers competed in the IHSA individual state tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., on Friday. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Seven McHenry County-area wrestlers advanced to championship matches Friday at the IHSA individual state tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson (144 pounds, Class 1A) and Blake Livdahl (175, 1A), Marian Central’s Austin Hagevold (113, 1A), Brayden Teunissen (120, 1A), Vance Williams (150, 1A) and Jimmy Mastny (190, 1A), and Crystal Lake Central’s Cayden Parks (190, 2A) will each compete for a state championship Saturday night.

Teunissen and Mastny will both get a chance to win their second straight state championship. Nelson and Williams will both try to win their first state championship after finishing state runner-up twice, while Parks will attempt to get over the hump after taking runner-up last year.

The Rockets' Adam Glauser (120, 1A) and Lelan Nelson (106, 1A), Huntley’s Radic Dvorak (157, 3A) and Cary-Grove’s Lucas Burton (285, 2A) each lost their semifinal matches Friday night. They’re guaranteed to medal Saturday and will either compete for third or fifth place.

There are still some area wrestlers who have a chance to earn a spot in the medal rounds if they win their first match Saturday. Johnsburg’s Duke Mays (175, 1A), R-B’s Clay Madula (126, 1A), Marian’s Andrew Alvarado (138, 1A), Crystal Lake Central’s Jackson Marlett (113, 2A) and Tommy McNeil (215, 2A), Crystal Lake South’s Nathan Randle (132, 2A), Prairie Ridge’s Jake Lowitzki (120, 2A), Huntley’s Colin Abordo (113, 3A) and McHenry’s Ryan Hanson (132, 3A) will try to wrestle their way to a medal opportunity.

The Skyhawks' Landon Johnson (138, 1A) and Chase Vogel (113, 1A), the Rockets' Breckin Campbell (190, 1A), the Hurricanes' Dan French (215, 1A), Nick Marchese (126, 1A) and Camden Spiniolas (106, 1A), Burlington Central’s Austin Lee (132, 2A) and Eduardo Vences (113, 2A), the Tigers' Tommy Tomasello (165, 2A) and the Red Raiders' Wyatt Theobald (215, 3A) each ended their tournament run.