Marian Central’s Andrew Alvarado, Huntley’s Radic Dvorak both place 4th at IHSA state tournament

Marian Central senior Andrew Alvarado finished fourth at 138 pounds at Class 1A at the IHSA individual state tournament on Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

CHAMPAIGN – Andrew Alvarado crouched on the side of the State Farm Center floor Saturday afternoon. As the third- and fifth-place matches of the individual state tournament took place next to him, Alvarado tried to put things in perspective for himself.

Yes, the Marian Central senior had just lost in the Class 1A 138-pound third-place match. But he made progress to get there.

Alvarado earned his highest place at state after previously taking fifth as a sophomore. He also held on to have his longest match against Rockridge’s Jude Finch, making it to the third period before losing by technical fall.

To him, that was a major accomplishment.

“I wanted to win, but my goal coming into this was to do better than I ever did here,” Alvarado said. “So that’s what I did. So I would say that’s pretty good.”

Alvarado was one of seven McHenry County-area wrestlers to place at Saturday’s state tournament in Champaign, Ill. Seven more wrestlers from the area were set to compete for a state championship Saturday night.

Huntley sophomore Radic Dvorak (157 3A) also took fourth, placing for the first time in his career. Richmond-Burton freshman Lelan Nelson (106 1A) placed fifth while Rockets freshman Adam Glauser (120 1A), Crystal Lake Central sophomore Jackson Marlett (113 2A), Huntley junior Colin Abordo (113 3A) and Cary-Grove senior Lucas Burton (285 2A) each took sixth in their respective weights.

Burton placed for the first time in his career in his second trip to state. Nelson, Glauser, Marlett and Abordo each placed on their inaugural trip down to state.

Alvarado regrouped to have his best career finish after losing in the state quarterfinals. He won his next three matches by technical fall, fall and major decision, respectively, to reach Saturday’s third-place match.

He fell behind early against Finch but scrapped to force a third period before eventually losing 17-2.

Although Alvarado lost, he kept what it took to get there in perspective.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Alvarado said. “I know this is the best I’ve ever done here, so it’s always good to just finish off strong. That kid was really good.”

Like Alvarado, Dvorak tried to keep things in perspective after he lost a tough third-place match. Dvorak reached the third-place match after he lost in the semifinals on Friday night. He won by fall in the consolation semifinals to reach the third-place match against Yorkville’s Jack Ferguson.

The two battled to a scoreless first period before Ferguson took a 1-0 lead in the second period. Dvorak picked up two points in the third period on a reversal but Ferguson got two back off a reversal with 11 seconds left in the match. Ferguson ultimately winning 5-2.

Although Dvorak felt like he missed an opportunity to take third Saturday afternoon, he didn’t lose sight of what he accomplished that season as a sophomore.

“I think it’s great, but I think that just tells you where I’m going to be next year,” Dvorak said. “That’s gonna be on the top of the podium. So I’m excited for next year.”

Saturday’s loss won’t be the end of Alvarado’s high school career. He’ll get at least one more chance to compete on Tuesday as the Hurricanes take on Sandwich in the Class 1A Oregon Dual Team Sectional.

With perspective, Alvarado was grateful for the opportunity to continue to wrestle and help his team win back-to-back state championships next week.

“This is the most important part of the season and I’m excited.” Alvarado said. “I would rather win a team state championship than an individual state championship. I love my team and we’re going to go out there and do what we do best.”