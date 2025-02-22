No injuries reported in fire Saturday at General Kinematics in Crystal Lake

A fire broke out at General Kinematics, located at 5050 Rickert Road, Crystal Lake, on Feb. 22, 2025. (Michelle Meyer)

No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at an equipment manufacturer Saturday morning in Crystal Lake, officials report.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a reported fire in a machine at the General Kinematics factory, Battalion Chief Darrell Cook said.

Upon arrival, the fire alarm was upgraded to bring in assistance from Algonquin, Nunda, Huntley and McHenry fire departments. The initial crew was able to put on the fire and the alarm was then downgraded, Cook said.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. Workers were able to safely evacuate the building, Cook said. Estimates of building damage are unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation by the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department, Cook said.