10 McHenry County-area wrestlers advance to IHSA state semifinals: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys wrestling

Class 1A individual state tournament: At State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., Richmond-Burton’s Lelan Nelson (106 pounds), Adam Glauer (120), Emmett Nelson (144) and Blake Livdahl (175), Marian Central’s Austin Hagevold (113), Brayden Teunissen (120), Vance Williams (150) and Jimmy Mastny (190) each advanced to Friday night’s semifinals after winning their first two matches.

Marian’s Camden Spiniolas (106) and Andrew Alvarado (138) and Johnsburg’s Chase Vogel (113), Landon Johnson (138) and Duke Mays (175) won their opening match but lost in the quarterfinals. They’ll compete in the consolation bracket Friday.

Marian’s Nick Marchese (126) and Dan French (215) and R-B’s Clay Madula (126) and Breckin Campbell (190) all lost their opening match and will compete in the first round of the wrestlebacks Friday.

Class 2A individual state tournament: At State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., Crystal Lake Central’s Cayden Parks (190) and Cary-Grove’s Lucas Burton (285) each advanced to Friday night’s semifinal after winning their first two matches.

Crystal Lake South’s Nathan Randle (132), Prairie Ridge’s Jake Lowitzki (120) and Crystal Lake Central’s Tommy McNeil (215) each took their opening match but dropped their second and will compete in the consolation bracket Friday.

Crystal Lake Central’s Jackson Marlett (113) and Tommy Tomasello (165) and Burlington Central’s Eduardo Vences (113) and Austin Lee (132) each lost their opening match and will compete in the consolation bracket.

Class 3A individual state tournament: At State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., Huntley’s Colin Abordo (113) and Radic Dvorak (157) each won their opening matches and will compete in Friday’s quarterfinals.

McHenry’s Ryan Hanson (132) and Huntley’s Wyatt Theobald (215) each lost their first match and will return to action Friday in the first round of the wrestlebacks.

Boys basketball

Johnsburg 55, Lakes 33: At Johnsburg, Jayce Schmitt, Jarrel Albea and JT Schmitt each scored in double-figures to help the Skyhawks finish the regular season with a win. Jayce Schmitt led the scoring with 13 points for Johnsburg (17-14) while Albea and JT Schmitt each had 12.

Jacobs 62, Crystal Lake Central 45: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (16-15, 7-11) finished their regular season with a Fox Valley Conference win over the Tigers (6-24, 1-16).

Hiawatha 58, Alden-Hebron 43: At Hiawatha, the Green Giants (1-25) couldn’t win their regular season finale.