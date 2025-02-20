February 20, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Hampshire’s Anneliese Tavira

Whip-Purs senior wins sectional title, qualifies for 1st state meet

By Alex Kantecki
Hampshire’s Anneliese Tavira, left, wrestles Maine West’s Lillian Garrett in the 170-pound final during the Schaumburg girls wrestling sectional Saturday.

Hampshire’s Anneliese Tavira (left) wrestles Maine West’s Lilly Garrett in the 170-pound championship Saturday at the Schaumburg Sectional. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Name: Anneliese Tavira

School: Hampshire

Sport: Wrestling

Why she was selected: The Whip-Purs senior won the 170-pound championship Saturday at the Schaumburg Sectional to claim her first trip to the IHSA Girls Wrestling Individual State Tournament, which takes place Feb. 28-March 1 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Tavira was one of three Hampshire wrestlers who advanced to state. All three are first-time qualifiers. Joining her will be sophomore Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, who won the 115-pound title, and freshman Sam Diehl, who took third at 190.

For her performance, Tavira was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Cary-Grove wrestler Lucas Burton, Huntley wrestler Radic Dvorak and Woodstock co-op bowler Torin Deacon also were nominated.

Tavira answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki.

Anneliese Tavira, Hampshire

Anneliese Tavira, Hampshire (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

What has been the biggest highlight of your season so far?

Tavira: The beginning of the season and placing first at tournaments when last year I was getting pinned. It made me appreciate wrestling so much more.

What did you do to celebrate making it to state?

Tavira: I ate a bunch of pizza and wings with my best friends.

How much do you feel like your wrestling style has changed over the past year?

Tavira: I think it has only changed since I only started wrestling last year, and I’ve learned so much.

What do you feel like is one thing most people don’t know about wrestling?

Tavira: It’s 90% mental. You have to conquer your mind before anything else.

Do you have any superstitions before a match?

Tavira: Most people turn away when they put on their ankle band, but I like to put it on the line so I’m first up.

Which one of your teammates has inspired you the most this season?

Tavira: Sam Beamon.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Tavira: Watch romance movies and sleep.

After a big tournament, what’s your favorite pig-out food?

Tavira: Culver’s. A small vanilla custard with peanut butter cups, a bacon cheese butterburger and cheese curds.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Tavira: Paris.

What are your goals for the state meet?

Tavira: Win it all.

Have a Question about this article?