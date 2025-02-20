Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Hampshire’s Anneliese Tavira

Name: Anneliese Tavira
School: Hampshire
Sport: Wrestling
Why she was selected: The Whip-Purs senior won the 170-pound championship Saturday at the Schaumburg Sectional to claim her first trip to the IHSA Girls Wrestling Individual State Tournament, which takes place Feb. 28-March 1 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Tavira was one of three Hampshire wrestlers who advanced to state. All three are first-time qualifiers. Joining her will be sophomore Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, who won the 115-pound title, and freshman Sam Diehl, who took third at 190.
For her performance, Tavira was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Cary-Grove wrestler Lucas Burton, Huntley wrestler Radic Dvorak and Woodstock co-op bowler Torin Deacon also were nominated.
Tavira answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki.
What has been the biggest highlight of your season so far?
Tavira: The beginning of the season and placing first at tournaments when last year I was getting pinned. It made me appreciate wrestling so much more.
What did you do to celebrate making it to state?
Tavira: I ate a bunch of pizza and wings with my best friends.
How much do you feel like your wrestling style has changed over the past year?
Tavira: I think it has only changed since I only started wrestling last year, and I’ve learned so much.
What do you feel like is one thing most people don’t know about wrestling?
Tavira: It’s 90% mental. You have to conquer your mind before anything else.
Do you have any superstitions before a match?
Tavira: Most people turn away when they put on their ankle band, but I like to put it on the line so I’m first up.
Which one of your teammates has inspired you the most this season?
Tavira: Sam Beamon.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Tavira: Watch romance movies and sleep.
After a big tournament, what’s your favorite pig-out food?
Tavira: Culver’s. A small vanilla custard with peanut butter cups, a bacon cheese butterburger and cheese curds.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
Tavira: Paris.
What are your goals for the state meet?
Tavira: Win it all.