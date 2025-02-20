Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Hampshire’s Anneliese Tavira

Hampshire’s Anneliese Tavira (left) wrestles Maine West’s Lilly Garrett in the 170-pound championship Saturday at the Schaumburg Sectional. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Name: Anneliese Tavira

School: Hampshire

Sport: Wrestling

Why she was selected: The Whip-Purs senior won the 170-pound championship Saturday at the Schaumburg Sectional to claim her first trip to the IHSA Girls Wrestling Individual State Tournament, which takes place Feb. 28-March 1 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Tavira was one of three Hampshire wrestlers who advanced to state. All three are first-time qualifiers. Joining her will be sophomore Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, who won the 115-pound title, and freshman Sam Diehl, who took third at 190.

For her performance, Tavira was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Cary-Grove wrestler Lucas Burton, Huntley wrestler Radic Dvorak and Woodstock co-op bowler Torin Deacon also were nominated.

Tavira answered a few questions from Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki.

Anneliese Tavira, Hampshire (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

What has been the biggest highlight of your season so far?

Tavira: The beginning of the season and placing first at tournaments when last year I was getting pinned. It made me appreciate wrestling so much more.

What did you do to celebrate making it to state?

Tavira: I ate a bunch of pizza and wings with my best friends.

How much do you feel like your wrestling style has changed over the past year?

Tavira: I think it has only changed since I only started wrestling last year, and I’ve learned so much.

What do you feel like is one thing most people don’t know about wrestling?

Tavira: It’s 90% mental. You have to conquer your mind before anything else.

Do you have any superstitions before a match?

Tavira: Most people turn away when they put on their ankle band, but I like to put it on the line so I’m first up.

Which one of your teammates has inspired you the most this season?

Tavira: Sam Beamon.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Tavira: Watch romance movies and sleep.

After a big tournament, what’s your favorite pig-out food?

Tavira: Culver’s. A small vanilla custard with peanut butter cups, a bacon cheese butterburger and cheese curds.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Tavira: Paris.

What are your goals for the state meet?

Tavira: Win it all.