Collin Greenlee sets Woodstock’s 3-point mark: Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Woodstock 60, Woodstock North 58 (OT): At Woodstock, senior guard Collin Greenlee set the Blue Streaks' single-season record for 3-pointers with his 96th, and the visitors won in overtime to hit the 20-win mark for the second year in a row, a first in school history.

Joey Nitz scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Woodstock (20-11), which wrapped up Kishwaukee River Conference action with a 10-4 record. Max Beard added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Streaks, who got nine points apiece from Greenlee and Liam Laidig.

Woodstock North fell to 4-21 and 4-10 in the KRC.

Before last season, the last time Woodstock won 20 games was in 1999-2000 under coach Gordie Tebo. Woodstock, which is seeded third in the Class 3A Rochelle Sectional, next plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, against No. 5 Rochelle in the Freeport Regional.

No. 8 Woodstock North, which is hosting a regional in the Rochelle Sectional, next plays at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, against No. 9 Harvard in a play-in game.

Sandwich 74, Marengo 47: At Marengo, Sandwich (19-11, 12-2) put an exclamation point on its KRC championship.

Sam Chaffin led Marengo (5-26, 2-12) with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Myles Aukes made three 3s and finished with 11 points for the hosts.

Marengo will host a Class 2A sectional and will open the postseason Monday, Feb. 24. The 11th-seeded Indians will play No. 10 Marian Central at 6:30 p.m. in a play-in game of the Marian Central Regional.

Johnsburg 63, Harvard 43: At Johnsburg, JT Schmitt sank three 3-pointers and scored 18 points as the Skyhawks won their KRC finale.

Jayce Schmitt added 10 points (two 3s), and Jarrel Albea had eight for Johnsburg (16-14, 10-4).

Harvard (5-21, 1-13) was led by Julian Acosta’s game-high 21 points, which included five 3-pointers. Adam Cooke had 14 points for the Hornets.

Johnsburg will host Lakes in its regular-season finale Thursday before opening the postseason in the Class 2A Marengo Sectional. The Skyhawks are seeded fourth and will play No. 9 Stillman Valley or No. 6 Winnebago, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the Rockford Christian Regional.

Harvard, which is seeded ninth in the Class 3A Rochelle Sectional, will play No. 8 Woodstock North at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at North in a regional play-in game.

Plano 71, Richmond-Burton 61: At Plano, the Rockets dropped their KRC finale, despite Luke Robinson’s game-high 28 points, which included four 3-pointers.

Jace Nelson and Gavin Radmer added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for R-B (21-9, 8-6). Plano improved to 17-13 and 9-5 in the KRC.

R-B will open the postseason Monday, Feb. 24. The Rockets, who are seeded fifth in the Class 2A Marengo Sectional, will play No. 12 Waukegan Cristo Rey St. Martin at 6:30 p.m. in Richmond in a play-in game of the Woodstock North Regional.

Burlington Central 64, Hampshire 58: At Burlington, senior guard Caden West scored seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, including five down the stretch, as the Rockets held off the Whip-Purs on senior night in a Fox Valley Conference game.

Jake Johnson and Patrick Shell led BC (22-8, 13-4) in scoring with 16 points apiece. Patrick Magan had 10 points and grabbed six rebounds, as did Shell, and LJ Kerr contributed six points and four steals. West, Johnson, Shell and Kerr are the Rockets' only seniors.

BC led most of the night, including 47-39 after three quarters.

Ryan Prowicz scored a game-high 20 points for Hampshire (11-19, 6-11) and twice got the Whips within three down the stretch. Devin Bach added 15 points coming off the bench.

Both teams will wrap up the regular season Friday. BC will host Cary-Grove, and Hampshire will host Crystal Lake South.