Former McHenry girls softball league president pleads guilty to stealing $16,000

The former president of a McHenry girls softball league pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing $16,000 from the league and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Natalie G. Phelps, 37, of McHenry, pleaded guilty to one count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000. She also was ordered to pay $16,325 in restitution to the league plus additional fines and fees to the court of almost $1,500, according to the judgment order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt.

McHenry police said at the time of her arrest in October 2023 that on Aug. 3, 2023, McHenry Pigtail League board members reported “discrepancies with their bank accounts; specifically, a large amount of money was unaccounted for without justification.”

Authorities said that between June 1, 2022, and Aug. 3. 2023, Phelps improperly withdrew $16,000 from the league’s account. Phelps was league president during this time, according to the criminal complaint.

Calls to the league for comment were not immediately returned.