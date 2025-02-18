Cary-Grove, Huntley girls basketball win playoff openers: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Cary-Grove 65, Grayslake North 30: At Cary, Sam Skerl and Kennedy Manning scored 18 points apiece as the Trojans cruised into the Class 3A C-G Regional final. Ellie Mjaanes chipped in 15 points for C-G (23-7), which will meet Lake Forest at 6 p.m. Thursday in the championship.

Huntley 83, Rockford Jefferson 26: At Rockford, Anna Campanelli scored 21 points as the top-seeded Red Raiders cruised past the J-Hawks in a Class 4A Jefferson Regional semifinal.

Paula Strzelecki added 18 points, Evie Freundt had 10 and Isabella Boskey tossed in eight points for Huntley (32-0). The Red Raiders will face Rockford Auburn at 6 p.m. Thursday in the final.

Stillman Valley 58, Marengo 31: At Stillman Valley, Emilie Polizzi scored nine points as the Indians (18-13) fell to the Cardinals in a Class 2A Stillman Valley Regional semifinal. Maggie Hanson had seven points and Dayna Carr tossed in six.

Byron 71, Johnsburg 38: At the Class 2A Aurora Central Catholic Regional, Summer Toussaint scored 11 points as the Skyhawks fell to the Tigers in a regional semifinal.

Skye Toussaint and Ava Jablonski scored eight points apiece for Johnsburg (21-12). Skye Toussaint broke Morgan Madsen’s school record for rebounds in a season in the loss.

Aurora Central Catholic 67, Marian Central Catholic 45: At the Class 2A Aurora Central Catholic Regional, the Hurricanes' (17-16) season came to an end with a semifinal loss to the hosts.

Palatine 38, Hampshire 30: At the Class 4A Prospect Regional semifinals, Chloe Van Horne scored 10 points, but the Whip-Purs (14-17) came up short in a season-ending loss. Autumn Kriegel scored eight points.

Rockford Guilford 54, McHenry 26: At Rockton, Brooklyn Anderson scored 10 points as the Warriors ended their season with a loss to the Vikings in a Class 4A Hononegah Regional semifinal. Avery Stinger added six points.

Prospect 52, Dundee-Crown 7: At the Class 4A Prospect regional, the Chargers (4-28) closed out their season with a loss to the Knights.

Rockford Auburn 60, Jacobs 32: At the Class 4A Jefferson Regional, in Rockford, the Golden Eagles lost to the Knights in the semifinals.

Boys basketball

Woodstock 57, Genoa-Kingston 53 (OT): At Woodstock, Max Beard scored 25 points and hauled in seven rebounds to lead the Blue Streaks to a nonconference win. Collin Greenlee added 16 points and Joey Nitz 10 for Woodstock (19-11).