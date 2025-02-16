Hampshire crowns 2 sectional champions, sends first girls wrestlers to state

SCHAUMBURG – Hampshire senior Anneliese Tavira fought back tears moments after defeating Maine West’s Lilly Garrett by decision to win the 170-pound championship at Saturday’s Schaumburg Sectional.

Tavira remembered back to last year when she failed to qualify for sectionals.

“I had just learned wrestling, but it was really upsetting for me,” Tavira said. “I was able to meet coach Hector Gomez (of Gomez Wrestling Academy in Carol Stream) and he was able to lift me up and make me the wrestler that I am today. There were a couple of things that were happening in my life at the time where I think I wasn’t prepared mentally.

“I was able to prove to myself today that I can, and it means a lot to me.”

Hampshire’s Anneliese Tavira (left) wrestles Maine West’s Lilly Garrett in the 170-pound final on Saturday at the Schaumburg Sectional. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Tavira was one of three Whip-Purs to advance to state, which will take place Feb. 28-Mar. 1 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Joining Tavira from Hampshire are sophomore Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, who won the 115-pound title, and freshman Sam Diehl, who took third at 190.

The three Whip-Purs are the first girls wrestlers from the school to make it to state. Tavira and Nidelea-Polanin were the only two local wrestlers at Schaumburg to win a sectional championship.

“They made history for Hampshire High School,” Whips coach Matthew Todd said. “It’s a really big day for them and for our school. There’s immense pride coming from all of us right now. The work they’ve put in has just been wonderful.”

Tavira lost to Garrett last year in the regional round and now competes on the same club team at Gomez Wrestling Academy. Tavira met Gomez last year, which she said changed her life.

“I was sitting at the regional crying because I had just been taken out,” Tavira said. “He was sitting there, he gave me a pat on a back and a granola bar. He told me he was hosting practice the next day, and I went there and never stopped going. They’ve helped me a lot, I owe a lot to the Gomez family. Also, coach Todd and Hampshire have helped me a lot with my bottom and top wrestling. I talk to him almost every day after practice. He always has the right things to say.”

Nidelea-Polanin beat Bolingbrook’s Alejandra Flores by pin in 2:53 to secure the 115-pound title and advance to state.

“I just felt it in the moment, it was the right moment to hit that move,” said Nidelea-Polanin, who didn’t wrestle her freshman year. “It’s exciting. Something new. I know what I want to get, which is a state title.”

Todd said Nidelea-Polanin has helped elevate the team.

“She brings a fun attitude,” Todd said of the sophomore. “Always going to shoot you a quick smile, she knows what she’s doing. Always helpful with the other girls, coaching them up. It’s just a fun group of girls. Really proud of them.”

Hoffman Estates’ Sophia Ball (left) tries to escape the grasp of Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher in the 130-pound final on Saturday at the Schaumburg Sectional. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Huntley advanced two to state: junior Aubrie Rohrbacher, who placed second at 130, and senior Natalie Aguirre, who took fourth at 170.

Rohrbacher, a three-time state qualifier, lost to Hoffman Estates' Sophia Ball in the championship by fall in 2:28.

Before Saturday, Rohrbacher and Janiah Slaughter, who is not competing, were the only two previous Raiders to make it to state.

“I feel like it gives Huntley a better name. We just won regionals, we won a few tournaments, and I’m really excited to show what we can do” Rohrbacher said. “We’ve grown so much, and to have more than just two girls everyone knows about, to add to that third and get Natalie to state, it just feels so great.”

Rohrbacher took third at state last year and has big goals for her junior season.

“I want to win,” Rohrbacher said. “Last year I lost early, had to wrestle through wrestlebacks, wrestle three or four extra matches. This year, I want a straight shot. I’m going to put my head down and go to work.”

Glenbard West’s Khloe Perez (top) wrestles Crystal Lake South’s Annalee Aarseth in the 110-pound final match on Saturday at the Schaumburg Sectional. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Crystal Lake South sophomore Annalee Aarseth, a two-time state qualifier, finished runner-up at 110 pounds. She lost to Glenbard West’s Khloe Perez by fall in 1:50.

“It’s really exciting, it’s another chance to improve and get higher on the podium this year,” Aarseth said. “I was pretty happy with the results. I feel like I could have done better. I wished I lasted a little longer in the finals, but was happy I was able to get to my shots. I know what I have to work on now and work on finishing them.”

Dundee-Crown also advanced two to state. Senior Diamond Rodriguez (105 pounds, fourth) and senior Mackenzie Lessner (fourth, 155) will each go to state for the first time.

“Overwhelmed mostly,” Rodriguez said of advancing to state in her final season. “Right now I’m exhausted, but I really did push because I have so many supporters here. It just makes me feel so loved, even if I were to lose it. So many times I wanted to give up, but they were watching me, my coaches counted on me. I’ve been working three years for this. This was it.”

Lessner felt the pressure going into the blood rounds.

“My blood round was a girl I lost to twice this season, so I thought I was gone,” Lessner said. “But I made it. I’m just looking to wrestle the best I can at state and make it as far as I can. Girls wrestling, it’s something new, so might as well make a name for myself.”

McHenry junior Natalie Corona finished third at 140 and qualified for state for the third time. Last year she placed fifth.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to be a four-timer (state qualifier),” Corona said. “I was feeling pretty confident. My goal for state is to make it to the finals. I almost made it last year, but I missed by a takedown. That was a real hard match. It lit a spark in me to keep going and come back better.”