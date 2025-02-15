Person flown to hospital following crash Saturday near Hampshire

A person was flown to a Rockford hospital following a crash Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, near Hampshire. (Photo provided by Hampshire Fire Protection District)

A person was flown to a hospital following a crash Saturday morning near Hampshire, the Hampshire Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The fire district reported it responded about 7 a.m. Saturday to a car vs. semitruck crash with heavy damage on westbound Interstate 90 west of Harmony Road.

One person was freed and airlifted by a LifeNet helicopter to a Rockford hospital with critical injuries.

A second patient was treated at the scene, and a third patient declined EMS, according to the fire district.

Illinois State Police is investigating the crash, according to the fire district.