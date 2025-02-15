Crystal Lake South’s AJ Demirov breaks team scoring record: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 78, Crystal Lake Central 50: At Crystal Lake, AJ Demirov scored 10 points to become the Gators' all-time leading scorer. Demirov needed six points Friday to pass Phil Wallace as the program’s top scorer of all time.

AJ breaks all time school record beat Phil Wallace’s long standing record! Gray job AJ! Great to see Phil here!! pic.twitter.com/ZJc1Yr6AEa — CLSathletics (@CLsouthathletic) February 15, 2025

The Gators won their fifth straight game behind 22 points Carson Trivellini and 17 from Cooper Buelna. Tony Santarelli added 11 for South (25-4, 14-2), which remains tied for first place in the Fox Valley Conference with McHenry. Aidan Watson scored 15 for Central (6-23, 1-15), which has lost 12 straight.

McHenry 69, Hampshire 35: At McHenry, Adam Anwar returned from injury for the Warriors and scored 15 points as McHenry picked up a much-needed win in the FVC to remain tied with Crystal Lake South for first place. Caleb Jett and Dylan Hurckes scored 12 points each for McHenry (23-5, 14-2).

Jaden Nelson scored 16 points for Hampshire (11-18, 6-10).

Plano 77, Harvard 50: At Harvard, the Hornets (5-20, 1-12) fell to the Reapers in a Kishwaukee River Conference contest.

Richmond-Burton 63, Marengo 48: At Richmond, Gavin Radmer scored 19 points and Luke Robinson poured in 16 as the Rockets (21-8, 8-5) took the KRC contest. Sam Vandello scored 14 to lead Marengo (5-25, 2-11).

Sandwich 59, Woodstock North 51: At Sandwich, the Thunder fell to the Indians as Sandwich clinched the KRC title. It’s their first boys basketball conference title in 32 years.

North fell to 4-20 and 4-9 in the KRC.

Burlington Central 71, Jacobs 44: At Burlington, the Rockets took down the Golden Eagles in FVC action.

Central improved to 21-8 and 12-4 in the FVC with its third win in a row. Sam Jurzak had 11 points for Jacobs (15-14, 6-10), which lost for the ninth time in its past 11 games. Jordan O’Connor and Emaan Thomas each had 10 points for the Golden Eagles.

Huntley 39, Dundee-Crown 34: At Huntley, Will Dillon scored 17 points to lead the Red Raiders (12-16, 6-9) to the win in the FVC. Jared Russell scored 10 for D-C (13-12, 7-8).

Girls basketball

Huntley 65, Dundee-Crown 14: At Huntley, the Red Raiders completed the undefeated FVC season and earned a program-record 31st win. Anna Campanelli led all scorers with 19 points for Huntley (31-0, 18-0).

Burlington Central 52, Jacobs 41: At Burlington, Audrey LaFleur scored 15 points to lead the Rockets in their FVC season finale. Julia Scheuer added 10 points for Central (11-19, 9-9).

Cary-Grove 52, Prairie Ridge 30: At Crystal Lake, Ellie Mjaanes closed out her regional season with a big 25-point night as the Trojans knocked off the Wolves in the FVC. Sam Skerl added 13 for C-G (22-7, 16-2). Zoe Nanos scored 12 points for Prairie Ridge (12-16, 8-10).

Crystal Lake South 52, Crystal Lake Central 47: At Crystal Lake, Lake LePage scored a game-high 28 points as the Gators (15-14, 9-9) closed out the regular season with a win. Ruby Macke led Central (20-9, 12-6) with 21 points.

Hampshire 50, McHenry 28: At McHenry, Mikala Amegasse scored 12 points as the Whip-Purs wrapped up FVC play with the win. Chloe Van Horn added 11 for Hampshire (14-16, 9-9).