‘Music from the 1980s and More’ is MCC Concert Series' free Sunday show

Vocalist Maureen Christine and woodwind artist Michael Bazan will perform “Music from the 1980s and More” as part of the McHenry County College Concert Series at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.

Christine is a national recording artist and award-winning singer who has opened for Helen Reddy and Willie Nelson and has sung the national anthem for the Chicago Cubs. Bazan is a respected educator and professional musician who has played for artists such as Cab Calloway, Billy Eckstine, The Four Tops and Frankie Valli.

This free performance will be held at MCC’s Luecht Auditorium, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

The MCC Concert Series features a variety of classical, jazz and folk musicians from the McHenry County area along with semiannual concerts featuring the MCC concert choir, concert band and jazz ensemble. Upcoming performances include the MCC faculty recital at 3 p.m. Feb 23, the Pat Gaughan Trio and the McNulty Irish Dancers at 7 p.m. March 12, and Winds Off the Lake woodwind quintet at 3 p.m. April 13.