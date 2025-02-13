Crystal Lake man admits to delivering cocaine, gets 8 years in prison

A Crystal Lake man has admitted to delivering cocaine and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Lamonte Brown, 49, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful delivery of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, according to the judgment order filed in McHenry County court.

Brown also is ordered to pay $12,315 in fines and fees, according to court documents. He is required to serve half his prison term, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. He is receiving credit for 393 days served in the county jail, as well as another 291 days for time accrued through working, volunteering or participating in self-improvement programs.

In his plea, he admitted to delivering cocaine May 24, 2022. In exchange for the guilty plea, additional counts were dismissed, including possession and manufacturing and delivering cocaine on additional dates in June 2022, court records show. A charge of obstructing justice also was dismissed. According to the complaint, Brown had been accused of attempting to smash a cellphone by throwing it to the ground.

After posting cash bond days after his arrest in this case, Brown was rearrested on new charges accusing him again of possessing, manufacturing and delivering cocaine in July 2022. That case also was dismissed, court records show.