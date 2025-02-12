Dundee-Crown upsets McHenry behind 17 points from Jared Russell: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Dundee-Crown 48, McHenry 45: At McHenry, Jared Russell scored 17 points, and Terion Spencer added 16 as the Chargers stunned the Warriors in a Fox Valley Conference contest.

D-C (13-11, 6-8) outscored McHenry (22-5, 13-2) 15-4 in the fourth quarter. Conner McLean had 16 points and Dylan Hurckes had 10 for the Warriors.

Hampshire 72, Jacobs 49: At Hampshire, Ryan Prowicz drained six 3-pointers en route to 33 points as the Whip-Purs captured the FVC contest. Devin Bach added 11 and Sean Roth 10 for Hampshire (11-17, 5-9).

Ben Jurzak led Jacobs (15-13, 6-8) with 16 points.

Crystal Lake South 65, Huntley 47: At Crystal Lake, the Gators pulled even with first-place McHenry in the FVC behind 30 points from AJ Demirov. Ryan Morgan added nine points for South (24-4, 13-2).

Logan Darragh had 16 points and Will Dillon 12 for Huntley (11-15, 6-9).

Harvard 56, Marengo 48: At Harvard, Adam Cooke scored 19 points to lead the Hornets to the win in the Kishwaukee River Conference contest. DeAndre Keller added 13 for Harvard (6-18, 1-11).

Derek Bibbings led Marengo (5-25, 2-10) with 12 points.

Richmond-Burton 61, Woodstock North 34: At Woodstock, the Rockets picked up their 20th win of the season by defeating the Thunder. R-B improved to 20-8 overall and 7-5 in the KRC.

Burlington Central 54, Prairie Ridge 43: At Crystal Lake, Central picked up its 20th win of the season by knocking off the Wolves in FVC play. Central improved to 20-8 overall, 10-4 in the FVC.

Cary-Grove 64, Crystal Lake Central 39: At Cary, the Trojans improved to 17-12, 7-9 in the FVC with the win over the Tigers on senior night.

Brady Bauer led C-G with 12 points, Adam Bauer had 11 and Landon Barnett made three 3s for nine points.

Johnny Geisser scored 14 points and hit four 3s for Central (6-22, 1-14).

Marian Central 52, Rockford Christian 42: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes captured their fourth win in a row, improving to 16-15 overall.