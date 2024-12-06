New Cary bar to feature seasonal outdoor space in new downtown plaza

Maple Tree Tap owners are looking to create a similar mobile bar as their McHenry location to downtown Cary. (Photo provided by Village of Cary)

Another bar is coming to downtown Cary that will also operate an outdoor mobile bar at the future community plaza where the old Metra train station used to be.

Maple Tree Tap owners plan to open Cynthia Ann’s Wine and Whiskey Bar at 17 Jandus Road, the previous location of Sweet Caryline’s Candy Shop before it closed in April. In conjuction with the new tavern, the owners will operate an outdoor container bar called Cynthia Ann’s Sidecar from May through October at the new downtown plaza, located about half a block away at 100 W. Main St.

The Cary Village Board approved liquor licenses, a video gaming license and a lease agreement for the outdoor structure at Tuesday’s meeting.

Maple Tree Tap owners Dillon and Michelle Streit originally proposed to have the freestanding kiosk on Spring Street in April. Sallie LoBue, owner of the Italian restaurant 750° Cucina Rustica, wrote an email to village officials in April opposing the location of the kiosk, saying it would be too close to an outdoor tent Cucina is looking to install on Spring Street.

Now, the Streits and co-owner Peter Lysakowski plan to operate the seasonal stand at the future plaza, which will be located on the south side of the train tracks, where the former train depot building once stood. Construction on the plaza is expected to start early next year and continue into the summer, Cary Community Development Director Brian Simmons said.

Village Trustee Rick Dudek suggested that the structure resemble a locomotive to create an attractive display while referencing to the old train station.

The village will lease a portion of the plaza to the bar to operate for $500 a month during operational months only over four years, according to village documents.

The Streits, who also own All Marine Services in Cary, opened a similar shipping container-style structure located at Miller Point Park in McHenry called All Marine’s Retro Rentals & Retreat.

The permanent bar on Jandus Road will have a menu of appetizers like bacon-wrapped dates, salads, charcuterie, flatbreads, sandwiches and speciality items like a crab, cheese and scallion-stuffed bread loaf.

Village officials hope the plaza will bolster downtown’s social district, which allows open alcohol containers in the downtown area.

“I think this is a step in the right direction,” Mayor Mark Kownick said. “I think we have an opportunity to continuously showcase that downtown Cary is a destination.”