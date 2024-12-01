Fire causes $150K damage to structure outside Crystal Lake; 2 firefighters injured

A pole barn-garage structure suffered about $150,000 in fire, heat, smoke and water damage in a fire Saturday evening outside Crystal Lake and two firefighters sustained minor injuries fighting the blaze.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department was called to a structure on the 5700 block of Haligus Road, which has a Woodstock address and is northwest of Crystal Lake, at just before 8 p.m. after it was reported by a passerby.

The first units arrived on scene in six minutes and found fire and heavy smoke coming from the single-story structure, the department said in a news release. Firefighters did not enter the structure because of construction and the amount of fire, the release said, adding there are “limited” hydrants in the area, so water tenders were used to bring water to the scene.

First responders prevented the spread of fire to any other buildings, and no civilian injuries were reported, though two firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries and released.

Assistance was provided by the following fire departments or districts: Algonquin/Lake-In-The-Hills, Barrington, Barrington-Countryside, Carpentersville, Cary, Huntley, Marengo, McHenry, Nunda Rural, West Dundee, Wonder Lake, Wauconda and Woodstock.