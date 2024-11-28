McHenry woman pleads guilty in Marengo drive-by shooting to obstructing justice, gets probation

A McHenry woman charged in connection with a drive-by shooting last year in Marengo has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Jennifer Luttrell, 37, also initially had been charged with three counts of endangering the life or health of a child, but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to documents filed in McHenry County court.

The charges stem from a shooting that police said occurred about 9 p.m. Oct. 26, 2023. Marengo officers and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said they found bullet holes in the exterior of a home but were unable to make contact with anyone inside. Contact eventually was made with a woman inside the home who had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Jacob A. Mains, 25 of Belvidere later was identified as the man who had pistol-whipped the woman at the Marengo home and left. Police said he then drove back and fired “multiple rounds at the residence” before leaving the scene. Two children were in the car at the time, ages 3 and 13, according to court documents and police.

Earlier this month, Mains, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to eight years in prison, court records show.