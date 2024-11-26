November 26, 2024
Northwest Herald boys basketball preview: 5 to watch in 2024-25

By Joe Aguilar
McHenry's Adam Anwar tries to drive to the basket against Huntley's Christian Wilson during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Huntley High School.

McHenry's Adam Anwar tries to drive to the basket against Huntley's Christian Wilson last season at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here are five boys basketball players to watch in the Northwest Herald area for the 2024-25 season.

Adam Anwar, McHenry

Adam Anwar, McHenry (Photo provided by McHenry High School)

Adam Anwar, McHenry, jr., F

The 6-foot-7 junior should be among the best big men in the area again this winter. He enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore, his second varsity season, averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds a game. He helped the Warriors to 26 wins and sectional-final berth.

Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov

Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South)

AJ Demirov, Crystal Lake South, sr., G

The reigning Northwest Herald Player of the Year, Demirov may be the area’s most dynamic scorer. As a junior, he led the area in 3-pointers (91) and was second in scoring (20 ppg). The 6-foot point guard is entering his fourth varsity season for the Gators.

Burlington Central junior Jake Johnson

Burlington Central junior Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson, Burlington Central, sr., F

The 6-4 forward can score from the perimeter and inside. A four-year varsity player, he averaged team-leading totals of 14.9 points and 7 rebounds a game in helping the Rockets win 21 games. He sank 76 3-pointers.

Jacobs' Ben Jurzak

Jacobs' Ben Jurzak (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Ben Jurzak, Jacobs, sr., G

The sharp-shooting guard has scored 856 points in his three seasons on varsity, putting him in position to hit the 1,000 milestone by the end of the calendar year. As a junior, the 6-0 the Golden Eagles senior averaged 15.1 points a game, sinking 87 3-pointers and shooting 74.7% from the foul line.

Johnsburg's JT Schmitt.

Johnsburg's JT Schmitt.

JT Schmitt, Johnsburg, sr., G

The 6-1 guard was a key player for the Skyhawks in helping them win the Kishwaukee River Conference championship last season. He averaged 12.4 points a game in his second varsity season, sinking 87 3-pointers, and earned All-KRC honors.

