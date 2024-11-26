Northwest Herald boys basketball preview: 5 to watch in 2024-25

Here are five boys basketball players to watch in the Northwest Herald area for the 2024-25 season.
Adam Anwar, McHenry, jr., F
The 6-foot-7 junior should be among the best big men in the area again this winter. He enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore, his second varsity season, averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds a game. He helped the Warriors to 26 wins and sectional-final berth.
AJ Demirov, Crystal Lake South, sr., G
The reigning Northwest Herald Player of the Year, Demirov may be the area’s most dynamic scorer. As a junior, he led the area in 3-pointers (91) and was second in scoring (20 ppg). The 6-foot point guard is entering his fourth varsity season for the Gators.
Jake Johnson, Burlington Central, sr., F
The 6-4 forward can score from the perimeter and inside. A four-year varsity player, he averaged team-leading totals of 14.9 points and 7 rebounds a game in helping the Rockets win 21 games. He sank 76 3-pointers.
Ben Jurzak, Jacobs, sr., G
The sharp-shooting guard has scored 856 points in his three seasons on varsity, putting him in position to hit the 1,000 milestone by the end of the calendar year. As a junior, the 6-0 the Golden Eagles senior averaged 15.1 points a game, sinking 87 3-pointers and shooting 74.7% from the foul line.
JT Schmitt, Johnsburg, sr., G
The 6-1 guard was a key player for the Skyhawks in helping them win the Kishwaukee River Conference championship last season. He averaged 12.4 points a game in his second varsity season, sinking 87 3-pointers, and earned All-KRC honors.