Man who died in Woodstock crash is identified

A man who died after crashing into a tree Sunday night in Woodstock has been identified.

Gregory Rokus, 53, of Woodstock, died of blunt force trauma from the crash, according to a McHenry County Coroner’s Office news release. The autopsy was performed on Tuesday and a toxicology report is pending.

Rokus worked for Shaw Media at the Northwest Herald from 1993 to 2008 as an advertising account executive and was a graduate of Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the Woodstock Police Department responded to a call about 10 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East Kimball Avenue for a car crash. First responders arrived within four minutes to a “heavily damaged vehicle” that had crashed into a tree, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release. Police officers were performing CPR on the Rokus, who was immediately transferred to an ambulance.

“Tragically, despite advanced medical efforts, the driver was pronounced deceased ... at the scene due to the severity of their injuries,” Vucha said in the release.

Rokus was the only person in the car and no other cars were involved, according to the release. Firefighters remained on the scene until 12:30 a.m. to assist police and the coroner’s office in the investigation. Kimball Avenue was closed in both directions.

The crash is being investigated by the Woodstock Police Department and the McHenry County Regional Major Crash Assistant Team with the coroner’s office collaborating.