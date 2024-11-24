McHenry Riverwalk path open, but new entrance still closed

An entrance to the McHenry Riverwalk, pictured Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, is closed because railings have not been installed. (Claire O'Brien)

Pedestrians can take in the McHenry Riverwalk parallel to Riverside Drive, but people walking along Pearl Street still have to go the long way to get to the water.

A new entrance to the path off Pearl Street remained closed because of delays in getting railings for the steps and installing the handicapped ramp. The pathway it leads to, however, is open.

The entrance is next to the west end of the current Pearl Street bridge, behind the parking lot for some Riverside Drive businesses, including Old Bridge Tavern.

McHenry Riverwalk Foundation President John Smith said the installation of the railings is the last thing left in Phase 4.

The delay also led to a ribbon-cutting scheduled for Saturday to be called off.

Phase 4 of the Riverwalk, which covers a stretch of the path between the Route 120 and Pearl Street bridges, came with a $1.5 million price tag that the McHenry City Council approved in February.

The stretch of Riverwalk opened to pedestrians back in July, but lighting posts were on back order, a fencing manufacturer still needed to measure and install new sections, and ComEd was working on burying utility lines that ran along the river, the Northwest Herald reported.