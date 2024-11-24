Harvard man accused of punching at police while possessing rifle gets 15-year prison term

A Harvard man accused of punching at officers and trying to pull an AR-15-style rifle on them pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of armed violence and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Juan J. Castro, 29, is required to serve half of his prison term and will receive credit for 628 days already spent in custody at the county jail, according to the judgment order signed by McHenry County Judge Mark Gerhardt. When released, he must serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release.

In exchange for his guilty plea, several other charges were dismissed. Those included additional counts of armed violence, aggravated battery to a police officer, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, resisting a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, possession of an unserialized firearm and domestic battery, according to the judgment order and indictment.

The charges came after Harvard police responded to a domestic disturbance the morning of March 4, 2023, in the 1700 block of Wildflower Lane. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been punched in the back by a family member, injuring her, according to court documents and a news release sent at the time of Castro’s arrest.

Castro was not at the home, and police soon found him walking near the intersection of Forest Downs and Autumn Glen Drive. When police confronted Castro, a “brief physical altercation ensued,” leading the officers to back off and request backup. Deputies from the McHenry and Walworth county sheriff’s offices responded, according to the release.

Police alleged that Castro reached “inside a briefcase he had been holding,” and officers tackled him to the ground. He was arrested after “another brief physical altercation,” after which police found a modified and loaded firearm inside the briefcase, according to the release.

Police said he verbally threatened officers and struck one in the face with his fist and another in the chest. The officers suffered minor injuries, were treated at local hospitals and released. Castro also was evaluated and subsequently taken to the McHenry County Jail, where he has been since.

His attorney declined to comment Thursday.