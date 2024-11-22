No injuries reported in Woodstock car fire

No one was injured in a car fire Thursday morning in Woodstock, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman Alex Vucha said.

Crews responded about 7:15 a.m. Thursday to the fire in the 1900 block of Sheila Street. Residents were advised to evacuate because the fire was close to the home. The fire was quickly extinguished and nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Vucha said. While no one was hurt, officials said they wanted to remind people to safely warm up their cars in winter.

“Nearly all of us are guilty of warming up our car in the winter before we get in. However, it’s important to do so safely to avoid accidents like this,” Vucha said. “Always supervise your vehicle while it’s running, and ensure it’s parked in a safe, open area away from flammable materials.”