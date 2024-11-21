McHenry County police remind drivers to buckle up, drive sober this Thanksgiving

Several McHenry County police departments are joining Illinois State Police in the statewide “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaigns leading up to and through the Thanksgiving holiday.

This campaign, which runs from Nov. 22 through Dec. 2, seeks to reduce motor vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Proper seat belt use is a very effective way to protect vehicle occupants during a crash, according to a news release. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the statewide seat belt usage rate stands at 92.4%, indicating that there still is room for improvement.

Law enforcement recommends that those planning to celebrate with alcohol or other impairing substances remember to plan for a sober ride home before going out or calling a taxi, taking mass transit or asking a family member to get home safely.

If a drunken driver is observed, pull over and call 911. Also, if driving, make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seat belt.

This Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by Illinois Department of Transportation.