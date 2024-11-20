Car crashes into Huntley medical office

The Huntley Fire Protection District and Huntley Police Department responded at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, to a medical office building in the 12100 block of Regency Parkway for the report of a vehicle colliding with the structure. (Photo Provided by the Huntley Fire Protection District)

No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a medical office building Tuesday afternoon in Huntley, the Huntley Fire Protection District spokesman said.

Emergency responders were called about 2:30 p.m. to the 12100 block of Regency Parkway for the crash report. Firefighters found the vehicle had struck the building but had already reversed into an adjacent parking space when they arrived, Huntley Fire communication specialist Alex Vucha said.

Paramedics evaluated the adult male driver and his adult female passenger at the scene and both declined further medical treatment. The medical office was open when the crash occurred, but no patients or staff in the building were injured, Vucha said

The impacted office is closed pending repairs, he added, but the building as a whole remains open.

The Huntley Public Works and Engineering Department was called to assess the structural damage to the building, Vucha said. The Huntley Police Department is investigating the crash.