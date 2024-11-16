Pulitzer Prize winner, MLK biographer to appear at Woodstock Opera House

Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Johnathan Eig will speak at Woodstock Opera House at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, as part of Woodstock’s Creative Living Program. A book signing will follow the program. Tickets are $33 each. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fine Arts Association)

Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Johnathan Eig will speak 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Woodstock Opera House as part of the Creative Living Program.

A book signing will follow the program. Tickets are $33 each.

In “King: A Life,” Eig drew on recently declassified White House telephone transcripts and FBI files to create a portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. The Pulitzer committee called it “revelatory,” drawing on new sources to enrich our understanding of the man. Other King biographers have described it as “the new definitive narrative.”

For more information on this event, visit woodstockfinearts.org or call 815-338-5300.