Letter: Thanks for saving me money

Major stores stopped including their advertising flyers in the Weekend and Wednesday newspapers awhile ago. This has saved me so much money! I am no longer tempted by ads to go to their store and purchase from them.

The stores in my area that still send advertising flyers – Jewel, Farm & Fleet and my local independent grocery – are now my go-to stores to shop at. Why would stores think I would visit their websites to find their ad? I don’t even think of those stores now. As they say, “Out of sight, out of mind.” Thanks for the savings!

Christine Steffy

McHenry