November 16, 2024
Shaw Local
Letter: Thanks for saving me money

By Christine Steffy of McHenry
Letter to the Editor

Major stores stopped including their advertising flyers in the Weekend and Wednesday newspapers awhile ago. This has saved me so much money! I am no longer tempted by ads to go to their store and purchase from them.

The stores in my area that still send advertising flyers – Jewel, Farm & Fleet and my local independent grocery – are now my go-to stores to shop at. Why would stores think I would visit their websites to find their ad? I don’t even think of those stores now. As they say, “Out of sight, out of mind.” Thanks for the savings!

