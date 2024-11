Boys bowling

Marengo 3,275, Grayslake North 3,148: At Fair Haven Lanes in Mundelein, the Indians earned their second win in as many days. Daschle Mardock bowled a 606 series for Marengo and Hunter Pankow (579 series) had a 224 high game. Robert Heuser had a 564 series and Lucas Frohling added a 553.