Motorcyclist in Sunday crash in Fox Lake has died

The driver of a motorcycle involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Fox Lake has died, Sgt. Rich Howell of the Fox Lake Police Department said.

The driver’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of relatives and further investigation, Howell said.

The 6:13 p.m. Sunday crash occurred on Wilmot Road north of Route 173 near the Wisconsin border, according to Fox Lake Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Ted Damos. It’s unclear how the motorcycle and the other vehicle collided, but what is known is the motorcycle driver was ejected from the bike and landed in a ditch. When responders arrived to the scene, bystanders to the crash were performing CPR on the motorcycle driver, Damos said.

Both drivers, including the person other vehicle involved, were taken to Northwestern Medicine-McHenry Hospital, Damos said. The driver of the second vehicle had injuries not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

The Fox Lake Police Department was investigating the crash and called in the Lake County accident team for assistance, Damos said. Howell said charges are not expected to be filed in connection to the crash.

As the accident occurred on the McHenry County side of Fox Lake and the victim was taken to a McHenry hospital, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office is also investigating the death.