Man accused in Crystal Lake stabbing pleads guilty to theft, sent to prison

A man accused of stabbing another man in the parking lot of a Crystal Lake apartment complex and stealing his satchel pleaded guilty Friday to robbery.

Jarvoisias McCoy, 20, of Crystal Lake, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison. He is required to serve half his prison term. When released, he will be on one year of mandatory supervised release. He will receive 324 days of credit for time in custody at the jail, according to a judgment order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt in McHenry County court.

In exchange for McCoy’s plea, additional charges were dismissed, including a more serious charge of armed robbery, a Class X felony, that could have sent him to prison up to 30 years. Aggravated robbery and aggravated battery also were dismissed, court records show.

On Aug. 29, 2022, police said McCoy stabbed the man in the abdomen. He also indicated “verbally or by his actions” that he was armed with a firearm and threatened “imminent use of force” while taking a man’s satchel, which was valued at less than $500, according to the indictment.

At the time McCoy was charged, Crystal Lake police said the robbery took place about 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Crystal Lake apartment complex, and the men knew each other, but they did not say what was inside the satchel.

McCoy was charged and arrested in July 2023. A couple of months later, he posted $15,000, 10% of a $150,000 bond, and was released from the county jail pretrial. He was ordered to surrender all firearms. However, in November 2023 he was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Cook County, violating the terms of his release. In December, he was taken back into custody, where he remained, according to a petition to revoke pretrial release.

“During a pat-down search, police located a loaded Glock firearm in his pants,” according to the revocation order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.