Harvard man accused of shooting partygoer sentenced to probation, must obtain anger management evaluation

A man accused of shooting another man in the foot during a party near Harvard has pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Other more serious offenses filed against Daniel A. Morales, 41 – including aggravated battery involving discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony – initially were dismissed. Had he been convicted on that charge, he could have been sentenced to a range of six to 30 years in prison. Other charges dismissed include aggravated assault and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, as well as aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, according to documents in McHenry County court.

Morales also was directed to undergo an anger management evaluation and follow any recommendations, according to a court order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

About 1 a.m. June 11, 2023, Harvard police and McHenry County sheriff’s deputies arrived to a call of shots fired at a party in the 8800 block of Reese Road, the same as Morales’ home address listed in court records, the sheriff’s office said at the time of the arrest.

According to a criminal complaint and indictment against Morales, he discharged a Smith and Wesson 9-mm semi-automatic handgun and struck a man in the left foot. Morales was accused of causing injury to the man as well as endangering the safety of “all other witnesses in the area,” according to the complaint.

Upon arrival at the residence, police made contact with three individuals outside a barn on the property, one being Morales, police said.

“During the investigation, it was learned that [Morales] and another partygoer had a verbal argument that led to [Morales] pulling a gun out from his waistband and firing a round into the ground inside the barn,” according to a news release from police at the time. “Then, he walked outside the barn and fired another round into the ground. The victim, who initially left the scene and then returned, had a wound to the left foot.”

On Thursday, when Morales entered his plea, he also was ordered to have no contact with the man he is accused of shooting, according to the sentencing order.

Attempts to reach Morales’ attorney were not immediately successful.