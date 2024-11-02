Letter: A good question for Trump supporters

I vote based on my values, focusing on health and science. As a nurse, I want policies that support health care, the environment, education and sensible gun safety. Supporting these policies makes me a Democrat.

I try to be a considerate neighbor, am a friend to many, and attend church so to become more charitable to others in my community. I can be counted on to plan and help with community events. In fact, like many of you, I volunteer on many fronts, working at the food pantry, serving on committees that benefit the community. In short, I try to be a good neighbor and help when needed. Does this sound like “an enemy within”?

The head of the Republican Party has labeled people like me and others who have views that dissent from his as “dangerous.” What many Americans find dangerous is labeling fellow Americans as “enemies” simply for holding divergent views. Threatening to use U.S. military to arrest and try those with opposing views is unconstitutional and un-American.

Any supposed “leader” who discourages dissenting views and encourages neighbors to hate each other should never be in charge. Such “leadership” promotes divisiveness, suspicion and lack of trust. These are consequences that hardly build strong or even functioning government. Politicians who rely on “enemy within” speech view dissenters as enemies and reflect their identity more as dictators than leaders. Beware of candidates who label dissenters as enemies and are out for revenge versus the good of our society.

Joan Davis

Huntley