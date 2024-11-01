Letter: Property taxes are not sustainable

McHenry County Board Chairman Michael Buehler, I have sent two certified mail letters to him, trying to get an answer, why our property tax is growing every year – a 5% decrease followed by a 13% increase for the county’s portion and 10% increase to a 16% increase for the overall bill.

This kind of growth is not sustainable; he must do something to change the situation. ... No answer to both letters. That tells me how much he cares about his constituents.

Do NOT vote for him, please.

Andrei Chugunov

Cary