On Election Day this year, please join me and many others in a common sense vote for Paul Thomas.

Paul is running for the District 7 seat.

I have known Paul almost my entire life. He is an honest man who supports traditional values. Paul is a hardworking, successful businessman whose family has long ties to McHenry County. Paul is dedicated to fixing the issues facing this county.

On Nov. 5, vote for common sense. Vote for Paul Thomas for McHenry County Board.

Geoff Blake

McHenry