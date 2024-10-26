Prosecutors: Man met McHenry County girl on Snapchat, sexually abused her and her friend in exchange for vapes

A Northbrook man is accused of traveling to McHenry County and sexually abusing a teenager in a vehicle in exchange for vape cartridges.

Kaden Burow, 24, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child 13 to 16 years old, criminal sexual assault of child, traveling to meet a child, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, according to the McHenry County jail log and Judge Carl Metz, who oversaw Burow’s first appearance hearing Thursday.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller argued that Burow should be detained in the county jail pretrial, saying that he made “inculpatory statements” to investigators and he is “absolutely a danger.”

Burow, Miller said, met the girl on Snapchat, began a relationship with her, and the two “exchanged explicit messages.” He then drove to McHenry County to meet the girl, who was with a 17-year-old girl at the time. Miller alleged that Burow told the girls he would give them his vape pen cartridges if they had sex with him, and then had sex with both girls in his vehicle.

Miller described the interaction as Burow effectively prostituting the girls in exchange for vape pen cartridges.

“The sheer randomness of the acts shows he is a danger,” Miller said.

If released pretrial, Miller said, he could “continue to communicate with children on the internet.” Even if placed on house arrest he still could “bring children to his home.”

Burow’s attorney, George Kililis, said he understands the allegation that his client had “sex with minors,” but not that he prostituted them when the girls came to meet Burow “willingly.” Kililis argued for Burow’s release, saying that he has no criminal history, and the state did not prove “there are no conditions to mitigate” dangerousness.

Metz agreed with Kililis and released Burow pretrial with conditions including that he have no contact with either of the girls or any other minors. Metz also ordered Burow to be on electronic monitoring, abide by a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., participate in a sex offender evaluation, have no access to the internet or smartphones, and have internet monitoring on all electronic devices. Burow is due back in court Oct. 31.