Letter: Wegener is ‘positive, results-driven leader’

Dear Editor,

I am writing to recommend Kelli Wegener for McHenry County Board chairperson. I have known Kelli for over a decade, first getting to know her at our church, where she is the financial manager.

Kelli directs all financial aspects of the church, driving accountability and transparency. We are fortunate to have Kelli’s expertise: she has an MBA, deep experience in accounting and finance and has worked for the Federal Reserve Bank. Kelli is trusted and respected for her pragmatism and fiscal responsibility. She promotes collaboration with a diverse group of stakeholders to keep the church on budget.

Kelli also provides well-researched ideas to ensure the church is on the best financial footing, such as finding appropriate grants and opportunities for cost savings. Kelli is forthright when issues are identified and finds solutions that work for everyone. I am particularly grateful for her steady hand in helping to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

In my role as chair of our church council, I appreciate Kelli’s clear communication, financial acumen, strategic mindset and dedication to enabling the mission of the church. I know she brings these same gifts to the McHenry County Board, where she has served since 2018.

Kelli will bring her leadership, passion, responsibility, and consensus-building traits as chairperson. She is a positive, results-driven leader that will promote fiscal responsibility, common-sense solutions and keep improving life for all residents of McHenry County.

I hope you will join me in voting for Kelli Wegener for McHenry County Board chairperson.

Adria Tyndall

Crystal Lake