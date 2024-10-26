Letter: Vote the person, not the party

I have been a Republican my entire life. On Nov. 5, I am going to vote for Democrat Mary Mahady for 63rd District state representative.

I have lived in this county for over 50 years, and I have been a registered Republican ever since I was first able to vote.

During the past 30 years, I have had occasion to deal with Mary Mahady in her various professional and political positions. I do not know her personally or socially at all.

In every single instance where I have had professional interactions with Ms. Mahady, I have always been extremely impressed by her intelligence, her professionalism, her dedication to her job, and her use of common sense.

It is for that reason that I am going to “cross over” and vote for Mary Mahady for 63rd legislative district on Nov. 5.

Vote the person, not the party.

Thomas Popovich

McHenry