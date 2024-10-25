Marian Central, Huntley tennis players advance at state meet: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls tennis

Class 1A state tournament: Marian Central’s Jenna Remke and Julia Lukey went 3-0 at doubles to reach the quarterfinals. The Hurricanes pair earned wins over Mahomet-Seymour’s Elana Religioso and Haley Reed (6-2, 7-5), Sycamore’s Taylor Zemanek and Peyton Wright (6-0, 6-3) and Dunlap’s Carolina Gusso and Isabella Gusso (7-6, 4-6, 6-3).

Marian’s Kaitlyn Remke was 2-1 at singles, winning her first two matches against Quincy Notre Dame’s Alyssa Ley (6-0, 6-0) and Carterville’s Katya Chyzhyk (6-0, 6-0). She lost her third match to Dunlap’s Anna Yu (6-4, 6-2), but is still alive in the consolation bracket.

Marian’s Jordan Cheng went 3-1 on the first day of state, winning her first match against Salem’s Ella Robinson (6-0, 6-0). Cheng lost to Casey-Westfield’s Elise Derome (7-5, 5-7, 10-6) before earning wins over Marian Catholic’s Athena Jaculbe (6-1, 6-0) and St. Francis’ Ashley Rajcevich (6-1, 6-0) to continue her run.

Marian’s Abbey Miner and Sophia Preussner lost to Dunlap’s Maya Baman and Melaina Humbles 6-3, 6-2 and Sycamore’s Elizabeth McConkie and Maggie Klein 6-4, 7-5, ending their state run.

Prairie Ridge’s Anna Mertel finished 1-2, losing her first match against Maroa-Forsyth’s Ella Sandgren (6-4, 6-1). Mertel beat DePaul Prep’s Rose Brody (6-2, 6-1) and lost to Morris’ Shreya Patel (6-4, 6-1).

Crystal Lake South’s Rachelle Appelhans (1-2) lost her first match to Triad’s Andie Green (6-2, 6-0), won her second over Marengo’s Alexis Castaneda (6-1, 6-2) and lost to Dixon’s Addison Arjes (6-4, 6-3) to end her state run.

Castaneda went 0-2 for Marengo, losing her first match to Mahomet-Seymour’s Eliza Agate (6-0, 2-6, 11-9).

Class 2A state tournament: Huntley’s Kate Burkey and Ella Doughty won their first two matches against Plainfield Central’s Hannah Linko & Rebecca Linko (6-1, 6-2) and Neuqua Valley’s Sophia Chiou & Kylie Tran (7-6, 6-2). They lost to York’s CJ Coan and Josie Coan (6-0, 6-1), but are still alive in the consolation bracket.

Huntley’s Ari Patel and Julie Klockner finished 1-2, winning their first match against Mother McAuley’s Kathleen Ilarraza & Ella Galey (6-4, 7-6). They then lost to Edwardsville’s Sophie Byron & Katie Woods (6-0, 6-1) and Belleville West’s Morgan Seagle & Gabrielle Patterson (1-6, 6-3, 10-4).

Hampshire’s Isabella Kowalak went 1-2, winning her first match over Glenwood’s Ellie Surges (7-5, 6-2). She then lost to New Trier’s Ingrid Fiedler (6-0, 6-1) and Rockford Auburn’s Avery Trapp (6-1, 6-0).

Volleyball

Huntley 2, Burlington Central 0: At Huntley, Alex Goritz had seven digs and two aces for the Red Raiders in a 25-22, 25-12 Fox Valley Conference victory against the Rockets. Sophia Tocmo had four aces, Sienna Robertson had four kills and Rachael Hein collected nine assists, five digs and two aces.

Jacobs 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Algonquin, Maddie Mitchell had five kills and four blocks for the Golden Eagles in a 27-25, 25-18 FVC win against the Gators.

Jordan Miller had 21 digs and two aces for Jacobs, Mia Koltuniuk had 11 digs and Gianna Coletti had 22 assists and two aces. Emmerson Freewalt tallied five kills and two blocks and Layla Merlin had four kills and two blocks.

Morgan Johnson had 15 kills for South, Olivia Apt had 26 assists and five digs and Bobbi Wire had five kills and five digs. Maddy Cook added seven digs.

Prairie Ridge 2, McHenry 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves beat the Warriors 25-16, 25-23 in their FVC match. Destiny Parsons had seven kills for McHenry, Sophie Zieba had five kills and Ella Jenkins had 20 assists.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Hampshire 1: At Crystal Lake, Mykaela Wallen had 11 kills as the Tigers beat the Whip-Pus 22-25, 25-16, 25-21 in their FVC match. Tessa Popp had 10 digs and Becca Kuehn and Izzy Lampier combined for 22 assists.

Rockford Lutheran 2, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks dropped the nonconference match 25-13, 15-25, 25-21. Adelaide Bruns had 18 assists, three blocks and three aces, Juliana Cashmore had five kills and two blocks and Abriana Bruns had 15 digs. Casie Majercik added five kills.

Marian Central 2, Grayslake North 0: At Woodstock, Hadley Rogge and Mary Kate Hernon both had seven kills for the Hurricanes in a 25-6, 25-10 nonconference win. Alex Rewiako posted 13 assists, two kills and three aces.