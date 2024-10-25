Letter: Many things worry me, few cheer me

To The Editor;

After a great deal of rhetoric, the elections are at hand. There are many things that worry me and few that cheer me.

1. Liz Cheney may be the bravest person we know. With very few supporters, she took on the former president, knowing it would cost her congressional seat.

2. What did Congress do to protect our children and grandchildren after the school shootings?

3. Are we, as a nation, to go back to the wild west days with shootings in the streets, carjackings and murders?

4. Can this beautiful nation survive with unlimited funds going into election campaigns while there is serious starvation in parts of the world?

5. In years to come, are we or our children going to fight a war?

Nancy Vazzano

Crystal Lake