Letter: Wegener ‘ideal candidate’ to lead county to brighter future

Kelli Wegener is the ideal candidate to lead our county into a brighter future, ensuring that McHenry County residents can thrive. She is attentive to inquiries, responds promptly to emails, and consistently prioritizes the needs of the community. With six years on the County Board, Kelli stands out as one of the few members who has returned my calls.

Kelli’s commitment to the residents of McHenry County is evident. She advocated for a stoplight at a local high school to enhance the safety of our kids and young drivers. She has also championed increased funding for mental health, disability, addiction, and senior services because she believes everyone should have the chance to lead a fulfilling and happy life. Additionally, Kelli played a crucial role in recruiting and organizing volunteers for the early COVID vaccine clinics in the county, helping our most vulnerable residents stay healthy during the pandemic. Recognizing the loneliness of homebound seniors, Kelli started McHenry Senior-TechConnect, a tablet-based program that connected seniors with their friends and family during the pandemic and beyond.

Vote Kelli Wegener as the next McHenry County Board chairperson – she genuinely cares about the well-being of McHenry County residents.

Lori Wolfberg

Crystal Lake