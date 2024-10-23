Cary-Grove boys soccer upsets No. 1 seed in regional semifinal: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys soccer

Cary-Grove 4, Grayslake Central 1: At Harvard, the No. 16-seeded Trojans stunned the top-seeded Rams for a Class 2A Harvard Regional semifinal victory. Senior Cole Waddell scored two first-half goals, and Ryan Boutwell and Evan Frangiamore also scored to lift C-G to its third win of the season.

Cary-Grove (3-10-2) will face host Harvard for the regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Harvard 1, Woodstock 0: At the Harvard Regional, the No. 8-seeded Hornets advanced to the final against C-G. Harvard improved to 17-4-2.

DeKalb 3, Jacobs 2: At Algonquin, the fourth-seeded Golden Eagles (7-10-6) fell to the Barbs in a penalty-kick shootout 4-3, dropping their Class 3A Jacobs Regional semifinal.

Prairie Ridge 3, Lakes 1: At the Class 2A Vernon Hills Regional, the No. 2-seeded Wolves advanced to the regional final against the host Cougars. Prairie Ridge will face Vernon Hills for the regional title at 6 p.m. Friday.

Crystal Lake Central 3, Carmel 2: At the Class 2A Lake Forest Regional, the No. 3-seeded Tigers survived an upset bid from the Corsairs by winning in PKs 4-3. Central (14-4-1) will face Deerfield or Lake Forest in Saturday’s regional final.

Vernon Hills 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At the Class 2A Vernon Hills Regional, the defending Class 2A champions ended their season with a loss to the No. 9-seeded Cougars. South ends the year 11-9-1.

Hampshire 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At the Class 3A Hampshire Regional, the host Whip Purs advanced to the regional final on Saturday with the shutout win. Hampshire (10-11-2) will face No. 2 seeded Streamwood for the regional championship.

Huntley 4, Hononegah 0: At the Class 3A Huntley Regional, four different Raiders scored as Huntley (12-6-4) advanced to the regional championship Saturday. Aidan Herrera and Anthony Frelas scored first-half goals and Tylar Caddick and Max Connell scored second-half goals for Huntley.

Wauconda 3, Woodstock North 0: At the Class 2A Woodstock North Regional, the Thunder fell to the fourth-seeded Bulldogs in a regional semifinal. North ends the season 7-19.

Girls volleyball

Huntley 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Georgia Watson had nine kills to lead the Red Raiders to a 25-11, 25-8 sweep over the Chargers to win the Fox Valley Conference championship outright. Huntley has now won three straight FVC titles.

Rachael Hein had 11 assists and Alex Goritz had seven digs and a pair of aces for Huntley (26-8, 15-2). Maura Minogue had eight digs to lead D-C.

Prairie Ridge 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves beat the Tigers 29-27, 25-17. Becca Kuehn led the Tigers with 13 assists and Siena Smiejek and Mykaela Wallen had six kills apiece for Central (25-8, 11-6).

Crystal Lake South 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Bobbi Wire smashed 15 kills to lead the Gators to a 26-24, 25-10 win over the Trojans in their FVC match. Olivia Apt had 24 assists and Maddy Cook added nine digs to lead South (11-20, 5-11).

Burlington Central 2, Hampshire 1: At Burlington, the Rockets knocked off the Whip Purs 16-25, 25-9, 25-15 in an FVC match. Haidyn Schatz had seven kills and four aces for Central (26-7, 13-4), Peyton Strout had five kills and four aces and Sarah Jack had 15 assists and six digs.

Leah Freesemann added six kills and two aces, Ainsley Wilson had seven kills, Tea Cetina had 11 assists and Brianna Gritzman had 14 digs and two aces.

McHenry 2, Jacobs 1: At McHenry, Riley Ten Bruin had 25 assists and Destiny Parsons had nine kills to lead McHenry to a25-16, 20-25, 25-18 win over the Golden Eagles. Jordan Miller had 22 digs and Gianna Coletti added 24 assists for the Golden Eagles (12-20, 4-13).