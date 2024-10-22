PR’s Anna Mertel, CL South’s Rachelle Appelhans advance to state: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls tennis

Class 1A St. Francis Sectional: At Wheaton, Prairie Ridge freshman Anna Mertel, a No. 4 seed in the sectional, beat Crystal Lake South sophomore Rachelle Appelhans, a No. 6 seed, by a score of 6-4, 6-0 in the third-place match.

By finishing in the top four of the sectional, Mertel and Appelhans advanced to the Class 1A state tournament, beginning Thursday.

Girls volleyball

Woodstock North 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Gabby Schefke set the school record for most aces in a match with 12 in North’s 25-20, 25-4 Kishwaukee River Conference win. Schefke also had 16 assists, two digs and two kills for the Thunder.

Jayden Johnson had four kills and five digs, Devynn Schulze had six kills and six digs, Jenna Johnson had five kills, and Maddie Sofie had six digs.

Richmond-Burton 2, Marengo 0: At Richmond, the Rockets (33-1) beat the Indians 25-9, 25-7 in a KRC match for their 14th straight win.

Elissa Furlan had six kills and six aces, Alex Hopp had 19 assists and four aces ,and Dani Hopp had 10 kills. Zoe Freund had three kills and three aces.

Johnsburg 2, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Adelaide Bruns had 19 assists, four aces and two kills for the Blue Streaks in a 25-12, 25-15 KRC win over the Skyhawks. Juliana Cashmore had eight kills and two blocks. Abriana Bruns had 11 digs.

Plano 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Hornets fell to the Reapers 25-14, 32-30 in their KRC match.

Mindy Krasinski had six kills and three aces for Harvard, Gisselle Albarran had six assists, one kill and one ace, Maddie McDonough had two kills and five digs, and Emma Kizer had six digs.