Letter: Misleading statements about Mahady

I feel compelled to respond to and correct a letter published Oct. 7 questioning why Mary Mahady is running for state representative of the 63rd District against Steve Reick. The letter is misleading.

The author of the letter accused Mahady of not attending a single regular McHenry Township Board meeting in a year, but what the author failed to mention or understand about Mahady’s position as the township assessor, is that she is NOT a member of the Township Board and holds ZERO voting power. Also, assessors are NOT required to attend those meetings and most do not.

Further, the writer demonstrated a lack of understanding and training on what the “coefficient of dispersion” is and how it works. Unless the author legitimately lacked understanding, I imagine the choice to make misleading statements about Mahady was an attempt to discredit her and distract from Reick’s record right before an election.

To be clear, Mary Mahady is literally the ONLY elected McHenry Township official, who is required to have and hold any specific credentials for her position. Let that sink in for a minute. I think she would be a fine representative in Springfield.

Kathryn Potter

Cary