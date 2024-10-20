Letter: Yellow light has become optional

To the Editor:

In a recent letter to the Editor, a Huntley resident complained that people do not begin driving immediately when a stop light turns green. He thinks most drivers are not paying attention. Unfortunately, we are paying attention to all the cars blowing the yellow light so they do not have to stop. The yellow light has now become optional. In order to avoid a collision, we all are forced to wait a few seconds to make sure the coast is clear. No one likes it, but we seem to have no choice.

As for using a turn signal, when did that practice go out of style? No one can read your mind when you intend to turn. Don’t be THAT driver who is more important than everyone else on the road.

Sandra Minor

McHenry