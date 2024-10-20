Letter: The Gaslighting of America

Every day we Americans deal with our misinformed relatives, neighbors, co-workers and opinion writers regurgitating lies, propaganda, delusional conspiracies and xenophobic fearmongering intolerance.

Spewing falsehoods like the border is “open”; it is not. Presidents control gas prices; no, OPEC and greedy American fossil fuel oligarchs exploiting Americans do. Or blaming inflation on anyone other than the corporate CEOs who control supply and prices and who have conglomerated, monopolized, colluded and price fixed themselves to record corporate profits at the expense of consumers, labor and small business competitors.

Dangerous xenophobic demagoguery like Haitians eating cats and dogs, asylum-seeking immigrants bringing crime and disease and are poisoning the blood of America. Or that the 2020 election was “stolen.” These Trumpian lies are easily debunked by simple Google fact checks.

Gullible Americans gaslighted to believe many more falsehoods is only meant to distract from the fact their party is led by a pathological lying con artist, fraudster, 34 count-convicted felon, adjudicated sexual abuser, his business was civilly fined for defamation, insurance, bank, real estate and charity fraud, still under three indictments for election subversion, sedition, insurrection and espionage.

Fellow Americans duped and manipulated into voting against their own economic, social, environmental, consumer, labor and health care interests, freedoms and protections.

On Nov. 5, it is up to We the People of the educated, informed, majority of patriotic Democrats, independents and RVAT supporting Republicans to save the Republic by rejecting MAGA Trumpism and the anti-American fascism of Project 2025 at every level of government.

Bob Janz

McHenry