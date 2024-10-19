Letter: Why is Left freaked out by Project 2025?

Why is the Left freaked out by Project 2025, which was published by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank? There are four main policy aims: restore the family as the centerpiece of American life; dismantle the administrative state; defend the nation’s sovereignty and borders; and secure our citizens’ rights to live freely. I suspect that the vast majority of our country’s citizens support at least three of these goals.

However, the Left will fight the initiatives that would serve to dismantle a vast, unaccountable federal government bureaucracy. Using President Trump’s terminology, those initiatives are known as Draining the Swamp. And the career elitists in Washington, D.C., are terrified of losing the power they have accumulated over the years.

One of departments that would be abolished is the Department of Education, which has unfortunately become the Department of Leftist Indoctrination. Our country’s public education system has become an abject failure. The facts about the decline in students’ test scores for reading and mathematics don’t lie. Unfortunately, the teachers unions and Leftist politicians continue to fight against school choice. They want to maintain their monopoly on the education industry. They fear competition, but competition in the marketplace forces organizations to constantly improve. Until we fix our education system, our country will continue on its downward spiral caused by the focus on indoctrination rather than education.

Tim Beck

McHenry