Letter: Intentional Consequences

The invasion into Russia directed by NATO has brought the world the closest to nuclear annihilation since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Back then JFK and Khrushchev agreed the Soviets would remove the missiles from Cuba and the U.S. would remove missiles from Turkey. Today President Biden refuses to talk to Putin. Cognitively impaired, unable to run for reelection, he remains Commander in Chief, approving continued provocations against Russia through his handlers.

Nuclear-capable F-16 fighter jets fly near Russian airspace. Plans to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territory have been authorized. On Aug. 19, General-Major Apti Alaudinov, Commander of Chechen special forces, warned Americans and Europeans that “you probably do not see or hear that your leadership is doing all it can to launch a nuclear war. … (They have) been trying with all means to make Russia cross the red line and start protecting itself using all these nuclear weapons. … If you don’t want this to happen, speak out!”

Prominent Americans who’ve done so include Scott Ritter, U.N. nuclear weapons inspector, who exposed the WDM hoax of the Iraq War, has had his passport taken and his house raided by the FBI. Likewise, Tulsi Gabbard, former Democrat darling and Vice-Chair of the DNC, has said she has been placed on a domestic terrorist list and harassed at airports. These examples are meant to scare people not to use their First Amendment right of free speech. The first casualty in any war is the truth!

Nicholas C. Kockler

Woodstock