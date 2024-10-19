Crystal Lake Central volleyball goes 3-0 at Vernon Hills Quad: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Volleyball

Vernon Hills Quad: At Vernon Hills, Crystal Lake Central beat Zion-Benton (25-11, 25-11), Vernon Hills (25-21, 25-13) and Lake Forest Academy (25-8, 25-16) to improve to 25-7 on the season.

Becca Kuehn had 27 assists for the Tigers, Mykaela Wallen had 11 aces and 17 digs, and Alexis Hadeler had 12 kills. Siena Smiejek had nine kills and seven aces, Liv Doppke and Emily Mazza had nine kills apiece, and Izzy Lampier had 20 assists.

Glenbard East Autumn Fest: At Lombard, Huntley (23-7) advanced to the Gold Bracket with wins over Crystal Lake South (25-15, 25-21) and Hononegah (25-16, 25-19).

Alex Goritz had 31 digs and 12 assists for the Red Raiders, Rachael Hein had 16 assists, 11 digs and four aces, and Georgia Watson had 20 kills, five blocks and seven digs. Sienna Robertson had 16 kills and Emily Ernst added 17 assists and four digs.